MARION - Thomas G. Byrne, 54, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System.
Tom was born on Jan. 28, 1965, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, to George and Betty Lou Byrne. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Meadville High School, class of 1984.
He worked for the Navy for 23 years, retiring in 2009, and later worked for Steuben Waste Management. He was also a lifelong volunteer firefighter with Belle Vernon Fire Company.
Tom enjoyed bowling and playing skee-ball, and he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved his family more than anything.
Tom is survived by his children, Thomas Byrne Jr., of Hudson, Timothy Byrne, Catawba, South Carolina, and Kaitlyn (Casper) Martin, of Fulton, Mississippi; sisters, Tammy (Wilbur) Barickman, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, and Karen Roberts and Kathleen Baker, both of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; brothers, Timothy (Patty) Byrne, of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, and Craig (Judy) Baker, of Stockdale, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Cami, Charles, Calvin, and Christian; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Lou; twin brother, Georgie Byrne Jr.; and brothers, Larry, Terry, Gary, Carl, and Walter Baker.
Arrangements for Tom have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
In accordance with Tom's wishes, there will be no service.
Contributions made in Tom's memory may be sent to VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953.
