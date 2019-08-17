|
HAMILTON - Thomas Edward Luke Cobb III, of Hamilton, Indiana, died Thursday Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Hamilton.
He was born in Eastridge, Tennessee, on Dec. 20, 1997. His father is Thomas Edward Luke Cobb Jr., and his mother is Shannon Fay Joyce Cochran.
He was a Hamilton High School graduate and he was a former employee of the Tire Center at Walmart in Angola.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Octavia Everley Rose Cobb, of Hamilton; three siblings, Kayla Ann Nichole Cobb, Ethan Matthew Cobb and Zachary Tyler Robertson, all of Hamilton; grandparents, Cynthia Marie and Thomas Edward Luke Cobb Sr., of Hamilton, Joe Cochran, of Tennessee, and Rita Stonechiper, of Angola; great-grandmothers, Lucille Meinen, of Maumee, Ohio, and Lottie Stonechiper, of Tennessee; and his aunt and uncle, Melissa and David Robertson, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by two great-grandfathers; and an uncle, Sergeant Tanner Cochran.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday Aug, 22, 2019, at Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, 2833 C.R. 27, Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Calling is Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at the church and also one hour prior to the service Thursday, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.