COLDWATER LAKE, Michigan - Thomas Lewis Davis, 89, of Coldwater Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born April 10, 1930, in Dayton, Kentucky, he was the son of Olin W. and Eloise (Correll) Davis. He is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Marjorie Louise Posthauer Davis, and two children, Thomas Olin (Kim) of Coldwater Lake, Michigan, and Elizabeth Ann (David) Moorman of Centerville, Ohio. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Chelsea (Joel) Slusser of Easley, South Carolina; Ian (Ellie) Davis of Holland, Michigan; Angela San Souci of Rochester Hills, Michigan; Katherine Moorman and Lauren Moorman of Centerville, Ohio, as well as three great-grandsons, Mason, Maddox and Miles of Easley, South Carolina. Also surviving are his sister Mariolin Willard of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, and brother Philip C. (Lyn) Davis of Redding, California. Tom graduated from Dayton (Kentucky) High School, where he earned second-team all-state in basketball. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy, and served his country in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Purdue University with an MS degree. Upon graduation, he worked for the Sun Oil Co. for seven years. He had a 23-year career with the sales department of Herman Miller Furniture Inc. in Zeeland, Michigan. His many awards for top sales serve as reminders of his hard, dedicated work. Prior to living at Coldwater Lake these past twenty-plus years, he lived 30 years in Worthington, Ohio, outside of Columbus. Tom was very active in his church there, St. John's Episcopal Church. He served on the governing board as an elder, and was also a chalice bearer and lay reader. He taught Sunday school and served on various committees. He was the organizer and first lay director of the Southern Ohio Episcopal Cursillo movement in that area. He belonged to Sertoma, and was active in youth athletic boosters clubs for many years. Tom loved being close to the water. He especially liked boating, whether power boats or float boats. Before and after moving to Coldwater Lake from Ohio, he spent winters in Englewood, Florida, trailering his boat behind his car, so he could ride the intercoastal seaway. For 35 years he worshipped as an affiliate member at Trinity Presbyterian church in Venice, Florida. He greatly enjoyed the friends he made at church and his condo community. Tom had an outgoing personality. He appreciated the good in life, and was a fun-loving guy. His wit and arcane wisdom will be greatly missed. A celebration of life service will be held at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. Memorials may be sent to the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes.