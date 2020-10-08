Thomas Decker

HUNTERTOWN - Thomas B. "Budda" Decker, 82, a life-long resident of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away suddenly early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1938, in Huntertown, to Charles and Joella (Pitney) Decker. They preceded him in death.

On June 24, 1961, Tom married Sharon Suever, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Tom had an immense love for truck driving, flowers, produce and traveling. He has been in 48 of the 50 states. He loved his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.

He was a lifetime member of Huntertown United Methodist Church.

Tom and Sharon shared their life growing and running the family business, Huntertown Gardens, which was established in 1938, by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Decker; three daughters, Theresa (Shaugn) Shulty, Rose Hathaway and Elizabeth (Rich Hass) Decker; grandchildren, Jacob (Christine) Hathaway, Kathryn (Thomas) Miller, Jessie Wright and Joella (Andrew) Metzger; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Micah, Eric and Caleb; and sister, Barbara Springer.

Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Sonny" Decker Jr.; and a son-in-law, Kevin Hathaway.

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11 p.m., at Huntertown United Methodist Church, 16021 Lima Road (Old 3), Fort Wayne, IN 46748.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the church.

To respect the families wishes, they are asking all people that are attending to please wear a mask due to COVID-19.

Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Huntertown United Methodist Church.

Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.