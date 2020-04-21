KPCNews Obituaries
LIGONIER - Thomas James Ervin, age 68, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at 12:06 p.m., at his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He was born on June 3, 1951, the son of Orville and Frances (Young) Ervin in Wabash, Indiana. On June 28, 1970, he married Barbara Ruff.

Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara Ervin, of Ligonier; three children, Tony (Kenson Dhanie) Ervin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Shelly (Rick Atteberry) Sabin, of Ligonier, and Toby (Melissa) Ervin, of Garrett, Indiana; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Don (Regina) Ervin and Ruth (Terry) Rookstool, both of Warsaw, Indiana; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tom graduated from Warsaw High School in 1970, and retired from Silgan Plastics in Ligonier after 42 years of faithful service.

He was a devoted member of the American Legion in Ligonier, and enjoyed going to New Paris Speedway. He was an avid bowler and bowled in national competitions for more than 30 years, and was a Colt's fan.

A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to West Noble American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St., Ligonier, IN 46767.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 21, 2020
