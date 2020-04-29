|
WOLCOTTVILLE - Thomas Eugene Gordon, born on Oct. 18, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Mary (Rucoi) and Russell Gordon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Adams Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana.
True to his stubborn and determined personality, this was a day of his own choosing; he was waiting for this particular day because the seeds for his annual garden were due to arrive and he wasn't going before then, period!
At 17 he joined the Marines, where he served for two years before entering the Army, where he remained for six years. He was stationed in Korea and the Cleveland Missile Base and supported the Panamanian conflict. He was a member of the civil air patrol and taught ranger school at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He gave Slater Steel some of his best years and retired from there after nearly 40 years; even though he worked long and exhausting hours, he managed to attend culinary school, become a licensed pilot, be a husband, father his children, babysit his grandchildren, and even keep the local taverns in business.
He was a Freemason and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Tom was known for the love that he gave to anyone he crossed paths with. He was a father and friend to anyone who needed one.
He loved to watch the rising sun as it overlooked the lake, he gardened avidly, fished and hunted whenever mother nature would allow, and cooked amazing meals for his whole family (none of which he ate himself after cooking them; oh no, he did not eat what he cooked). But, he sure did enjoy and share his beer and cigars with everyone.
Tom was married to Barb (Kortum) Gordon for 55 years, and to this day we cannot figure out how such a sweet and pious woman was tricked into marrying such a roughster. Their marriage and love were like none other, but neither one of them would have had it any other way.
His four children, Shelly Beard (Ben Beard), Chris Gordon (Danielle Lackey), Tim Gordon (friends Zach and Will), and Dr. Jean Hitchcock, learned many a life lesson from this incredible man. Not least of which is how to string together a series of four letter words that would make even a sailor blush, how to treat everyone with dignity and respect (unless they were deserving of a butt kicking), how to appreciate each new day and how to be on time getting home when you had a curfew (not 12:01, but 12). A mixture of fear and love, the best sort of parenting.
He is survived by seven grandchildren, Joshua Beard, Jason (Lourdes) Beard, Grey Gordon, Ethan Gordon, Jake Gordon, Daniel (Danielle Oberly) Lackey and Chloé Moncada, most of whom he babysat even after working long shifts and functioning on little to no sleep, and who remember him most for his wit, helping him to pick berries (he was lovingly known as Raspberry Tom) and vegetables from his garden, eating his wonderfully home-cooked meals, and telling them the real deal, all while making them feel loved. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Ariana, Brayson, Bennett, TJ, and Myla; and one sister, Beverly and her husband, Joe Allen; as well as two nieces, Abbie and Amber; and nephew, Richard (deceased). Also surviving are a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Richard Schust; nephew, Barry Schust; and nieces, Beth (Dan) Nieter, Belinda (Tom) Losher and Brenda (Troy) Heisler.
You never had to wonder where you stood with Tom, as he was sure to tell you almost immediately. He rarely met someone he didn't like, but when he did, rest assured you would feel his wrath. Remembering him fondly are a long list of wonderfully loyal and dedicated friends who meant the world to Tom and who assisted in his lifelong pursuit of mischief and interesting antics.
If you are looking for loot, you won't find it under his roof. He was a collector of sentimentality and his possessions are things that only he could appreciate. He was a good man who lived with no regrets and loved unconditionally.
Tom would not have wanted anyone to fret or be saddened by his passing, but would prefer if you would just drink a beer in his honor. If you didn't know him, you missed out on one hell of a human being. He lives on in all those he nurtured and loved and will always be part of our stories.
Thank you to all of the Hospice nurses, Dawn, Linda, Lea, Judy, Matt, Adam and Misty, who lovingly helped care for Tom in his final days.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date. Continue to check the funeral home's website for service details.
Preferred memorials are to Messiah Lutheran Church or Parkview Noble Hospice.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
