Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Thomas Marquand


1934 - 2020
Thomas Marquand Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Thomas Elton Marquand, age 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Mr. Marquand was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Jan. 21, 1934, to Howard Thomas Marquand and Sylvia Lucille (Tilly) Marquand.

He married Janice Lynn Phillabaum on Nov. 23, 1957, in Peru, Indiana.

Tom was employed with AT&T for many years.

They moved to Kendallville in 1978. Tom took up playing golf in his middle years. He enjoyed the challenge of the game and connecting with his grandsons over many rounds of golf. He also liked to cook. His black bean soup was especially tasty. Most of all, Tom loved his Lord and family.

His survivors include his wife, Jan Marquand, of Kendallville; daughter, Michelle and Dr. Ron Sloan, of Kendallville; son, Matthew and Lisa Marquand, of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Amanda (Korey) Smith, of Lake Orion, Michigan; Abigail (Paul) Masters, of Auburn; Dr. Christopher (Kathleen) Sloan, of Fort Wayne; Caleb (Sarah) Sloan, of Fort Wayne; Sophie Marquand, of Columbus, Ohio; and Noah Marquand, of West Lafayette; and nine great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas, in 1960 and Michael in 1962; two sisters, Roberta Ross and Doris Jarvis; and one brother, Harry Marquand.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Tom's life will take place later.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 25, 2020
