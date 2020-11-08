KENDALLVILLE - Thomas Eugene Schrader, joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, All Souls' Day, feeling the love of his family.

His wife, Marjorie Lou, was the love of his life ever since they met on the beach at Pokagon State Park. Marjorie always recalls asking her friends, "Who is that good looking guy?"

Tom and Margie celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past summer on the patio at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, while family gathered outside to watch them celebrate their love for each other.

Tom was a proud Central Catholic Graduate. He was known as an avid reader of non-fiction and is described by many as a self-taught expert on many subjects, especially that of history.

He enjoyed many sunrises and sunsets (with a good beer) on Adams Lake.

Working until the ripe age of 80, Tom covered many road miles, as he was seen driving for Parrot Packaging Company and more recently, Sherwood Distributors. His last job was making sure his wife, Margie, was well cared for and had everything she needed.

This past year, they resided together at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, in Kendallville, Indiana, where they enjoyed the "people" fellow residents, the staff, food and activities. The family will be forever grateful for the loving care received.

Surviving are his wife Marjorie; daughter, Carolyn (Tim) Moeller; sons, Robert (Charlene) Schrader, Richard Schrader and Thomas A. Schrader; grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Finefrock, Jennifer (Jayson) Snyder, Matthew (Katie) Moeller and Evan Maher; and great-grandchildren, Kayne, Izzy, Meagan, Hayden, Kate and Ellie. Tom's grandchildren doted on him and he loved them very much! He is also survived by sisters, Joan and Sharon; and sister-in-law, Sally.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Maury; and his parents, Maurice and Anna Schrader.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and a Book Share Library Box, in honor of Tom, will be placed at Adams Lake.

Memorials may be given in honor of Tom's caregivers at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, 702 N. Sawyer Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.