Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:15 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Kendallville, IN
1952 - 2019
Thomas Sible Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Thomas F. Sible, 67, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at home.

Mr. Sible was born in Garrett, Indiana, on March 27, 1952, to Paul Eugene and Brunetta Marie (Teders) Sible. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from East Noble High School in 1970, and Indiana University in 1974, with a bachelor degree in accounting.

He married Nancy Lynn Muesing on Dec. 26, 1998, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.

Tom recently retired from Douglas Auto Tech in Bronson, Michigan.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he served on the finance committee, Sons of the American Legion Post 240, Avilla, and he was a past member of Kendallville Kiwanis. He currently served as treasurer and was a past officer of S.A.L. Post 240.

Tom loved going to his grandkid's events and watching them play sports. He enjoyed following East Noble and Indiana athletics and playing golf.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sible, of Kendallville; stepdaughter, Amanda McCormick, of Kendallville; stepgrandchildren, Andrew McCormick and Abigail McLeod; brothers, Daniel "Boone" and Jennifer Sible, of Avilla, Mark Sible, of Avilla, and brother, Dave and Joni Sible, of Kendallville; and sister, Sharon "Shag" and Keith Gillian, of Rome City.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 3-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

There will be a rosary service at 7:15 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, with Fr. J. Steele officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, or S.A.L. Post 240, or .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 6, 2019
