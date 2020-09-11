ANDERSON - Thomas Andrew Taylor, 55, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

He was born on March 24, 1965, in Tokyo, Japan, to James and Cynthia (Heath) Taylor. they preceded him in death.

Thomas served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was employed at BF Goodrich. He was a member of United Steel Workers Union Local 715 and the Indiana Hunters Association.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding cross country on his motorcycle.

He is survived by his siblings, Charles Anthony (Leslie) Taylor, of Pendleton, Indiana, James Richard Taylor, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Laura Diane (Jeff) Clymer, of Anderson; best friends, Randy Scheumann and Naomi Gallagher.

Per Thomas's wishes, there will be no services.

Cremation will take place.

