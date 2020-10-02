1/1
Thomas Wasson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Thomas D. Wasson, 75, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on March 13, 1945, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jean and Hilda (McNamara) Wasson.

Thomas was a U.S Army veteran and worked at Borg Warner/Auburn Gear.

He was a Cleveland Browns and Indians fan since 1955, and loved sports and gardening.

He married Rebecca Creager on Sept. 11, 1971, in Kendallville, Indiana, and she survives.

He is also survived by two daughters, Tara and Jennifer; a sister, Susan Bailey; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Glaze.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Steven Wasson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

The Garrett American Legion and the U.S. Army will conduct Military Honors.

Memorials may be given in Thomas's name to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved