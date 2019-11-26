KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Waterhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Waterhouse


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Waterhouse Obituary

GARRETT - Thomas Henry Waterhouse, 66 of Garrett, Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Auburn, Indiana, of a heart attack.

Thomas was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Edward and Helen (Branch) Waterhouse, and they preceded him in death.

He was an field warehouse specialist at Avnet for nine years.

Tom was a member of Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter #37 (Auburn) and Experimental Aircraft Association - Chapter #2 (Fort Wayne). He was a past Boy Scout leader of Troop #178 (Garrett).

Tom is survived by two sons, Charles "Charlie" Waterhouse, of Dayton, Ohio, and Samuel "Sam" Waterhouse, of Garrett, Indiana; two brothers, Bryan (Karen) Waterhouse, of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Mark (Rita) Waterhouse, of Climax, Michigan; sister, Sue (Richard) Pitts, of Fillmore, Indiana; as well as nine nieces and nephews.

Services will take place at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating.

Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, prior to services.

Memorials are to Experimental Aircraft Association - Vintage Chapter #37 Scholarship Fund.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -