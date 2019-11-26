|
GARRETT - Thomas Henry Waterhouse, 66 of Garrett, Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Auburn, Indiana, of a heart attack.
Thomas was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Edward and Helen (Branch) Waterhouse, and they preceded him in death.
He was an field warehouse specialist at Avnet for nine years.
Tom was a member of Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter #37 (Auburn) and Experimental Aircraft Association - Chapter #2 (Fort Wayne). He was a past Boy Scout leader of Troop #178 (Garrett).
Tom is survived by two sons, Charles "Charlie" Waterhouse, of Dayton, Ohio, and Samuel "Sam" Waterhouse, of Garrett, Indiana; two brothers, Bryan (Karen) Waterhouse, of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Mark (Rita) Waterhouse, of Climax, Michigan; sister, Sue (Richard) Pitts, of Fillmore, Indiana; as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Services will take place at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating.
Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, prior to services.
Memorials are to Experimental Aircraft Association - Vintage Chapter #37 Scholarship Fund.
