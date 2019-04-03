ANGOLA - Thomas Edward Wilson, 71, died March 31, 2019, with family by his side in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Tom was born March 12, 1948, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Loyal Iddings and Trois Gertrude (Wagner) Wilson. He grew up in South Bend. While attending Hanover College he met then married Hope Hammond, his wife of 48 years.

After graduating from Indiana University Law School, Tom and Hope moved to Angola. Tom spent most of his career as a Steuben County prosecuting attorney.

Tom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an Eagle Scout and contributed to Scouting throughout his life. He was an avid cyclist and loved being outdoors; he was often out in the woods, looking for tree branches that could be made into one of his carved walking sticks.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Wilson of Angola; his brothers Robert (Connie) Wilson of Hudson, William (Bobbie) Wilson of Nappanee and Richard (Christine) Wilson of Smithfield, Rhode Island; his five children, Jack (Trina) Wilson of Cary, North Carolina, Ted (Anna) Wilson of Telluride, Colorado, Pete Wilson of Aurora, Colorado, Joe (Grace) Wilson of Provo, Utah, and Ellen (Julian) Thayn of Salt Lake City, Utah; his 10 grandchildren, Ian, Addison, Jaron, Sentry, Gage, Lou, Tommy, Ella, Jack and Josie; and an abundance of Imlers, Van Valkenburghs, Weltys, McPhersons, Scofields, Nickersons and Hammonds. He loved his family and they were blessed by his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1508 Williams St., Angola, with President Wayne McBride officiating. Private burial will be in Block Cemetery, Salem Township, Steuben County.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Angola.

In lieu of flowers, donations might be made in his name to the Boy Scouts of America, Anthony Wayne Area Council, 8315 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Please specify the "Send a Scout to Camp" fund.

Condolences may be expressed online through our weichtfh.com.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.