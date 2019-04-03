Thomas G. "Tom" York of Columbia City, formerly Fort Wayne, died Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Fort Wayne on July 7, 1941, to the late George and Helen York. Tom was a dedicated man of the community that he served as a pharmacist, a reserve police officer, a Freemason, a man of faith, a conversationalist, and an active community volunteer. After graduating from Purdue University, Tom was a pharmacist of over 48 years, working for Osco, Hook's, Revco, CVS, and Meijer before retiring in 2010. He served the community as a Fort Wayne reserve police officer, retiring after 20 years of service in 1999 having served in a variety of ranks including captain. As a Mason, Tom was a past master of Home Lodge 342 and a member of Summit City Lodge 170, both in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine. Tom was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Columbia City. As a community volunteer, he was a Boy Scout leader, a board member for the Tippecanoe Watershed Foundation, a past president and board member of the Northern Indiana Pharmacist Association, chairman of the Upper Tippecanoe River and Lake Association, and vice president and board member of the Crooked Lake Association. Tom enjoyed a fondness of boating, hunting, fishing, shooting and traveling. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura; his parents; his sister, Carol Tutwiler; and his granddaughter, Brittany. He is survived by his wife Welma (Meyer-Poer); his sons Gary (Zeny) York of Oakland and Tony (Colleen) York of Las Vegas; his daughters Christine Poer of Kendallville and Jennifer (Eric) Mansor of Oak Harbor, Ohio; his brother David (Connie) York and his sister Barbara Flynn of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren and four great-grandsons. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home with calling one hour prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following the funeral at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn. Memorials are to Community Foundation of Whitley County designated to "The Crooked Lake Conservation Fund" or Tippecanoe Watershed Foundation. To sign the online guest book please visit domccombandsons.com.