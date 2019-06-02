KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Tiarra Hinkle


Tiarra Hinkle Obituary

Tiarra Hinkle

GARRETT - Tiarra L. Hinkle, 23, of Garrett, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Jan. 21, 1996, in Auburn, to Nathan Hinkle and Michelle Cain.

Tiarra had a very special bond with her Grandma Julia and she loved being with her.

She was very good at and enjoyed bead work.

Tiarra was always about helping others and through her organ donation she was able to do just that.

Survivors include her grandparents, Julia and Carlas Hinkle, of Garrett; her three children, Sky Lynn Grace Sheets, Hayden Walter Lee Hinkle and Nathan Robert Hinkle; her father, Nathan Hinkle, of Garrett; her mother, Michelle Cain, of Auburn; nine brothers and sisters, Silver Bradley, Hannah Clemons, Emily Nicole Hinkle, Jordan Berning, Jaren Berning, Tyreese Branham, Landon Hinkle, Payton Hinkle and Cheyenne Hinkle; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and great-grandmother, Orphia Watkins, of Auburn.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials donations to help with expenses may be directed to Julia Hinkle and the family in care of the Tiarra Hinkle Memorial Fund, Garrett State Bank, 120 W. King St., Garrett, Indiana, 46738.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on June 2, 2019
