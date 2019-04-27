KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel
222 South State Street
Kendallville, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel
222 South State Street
Kendallville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Tim Shultz Obituary

WOLCOTTVILLE - Tim Martin Shultz, 63, of Wolcottville, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side.

He was born Sept. 3, 1955, in LaGrange to Ralph E. and Miriam L. (Leffel) Shultz. They preceded him in death.

On Oct. 1, 1983, in Kendallville he married Susan Diane Bruce.

A lifetime area resident, he was a 1973 graduate of Prairie Heights High School.

Mr. Shultz was co-owner of the South Milford Grain Company.

Tim enjoyed fishing, spending time in the woods, working with his hands whether he was building or tearing down something, doing puzzles, and watching "Gunsmoke." Being an avid rock collector, he enjoyed placing them in his landscaping and lawn which he kept well manicured. He also loved to attend his children's school activities when they were young.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Shultz of Wolcottville; a daughter, Kate Ellen (Brandon) Talkington of Fishers; a son, Matthew Bruce (Courtney) Shultz of Kendallville; a sister, Susan (Eric) Simanton of LaGrange; four brothers, Blake (Tammy) Shultz of Carbondale, Colorado, Mark (Cathy) Shultz of Hudson, Gale (Cathy) Shultz of Wolcottville, and Rex (Tammy) Shultz of Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Brian Walter of the South Milford Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be in the South Milford Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers are Sue Simanton, Stephen Garman, Kenny Wright and Mike Bruce. Active pallbearers are Kate Talkington, Matthew Shultz, Blake Shultz, Mark Shultz, Gale Shultz and Rex Shultz.

Calling is Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Preferred memorials are to the .

View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 27, 2019
