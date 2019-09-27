|
WATERLOO - Timmy M. Zimmerman, 62, of Waterloo, Indiana, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away in peace on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Timmy was born on June 9, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, to Donald K. and Margaret E. (Clark) Zimmerman. They preceded him in death.
He served our country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Louann Zimmerman, of Edon, Ohio; a daughter, Sabrina (Zimmerman) and Jerry Pritchard, of Decatur; three sons, Timmy M. Zimmerman, of Angola, Junior and Mindy Moore, of Edon, Ohio, and Timothy Moore, of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; sister, Nancy Thain, of Angola; and several nieces and nephews.
He had a most loving heart for animals and left behind his best friend, his German shepard, Kosha.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tom Zimmerman; and a sister, Vicky Zimmerman.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Private funeral services will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.