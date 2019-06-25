PLEASANT LAKE - Timothy "Tim" L. Braun, 73, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on June 18, 2019.

Tim was born on March 21, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union #166 for 52 years.

He loved NASCAR, fishing and spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy A Braun, who he married on Oct. 31, 1981, as well as his parents, Eldon and Betty.

He is survived by daughters, Michelle (Todd) LeVeque, Monique (Mahlon) Washington, Bridgette (Brent) Silvers Hey, Gretchen (Brandon) Greene, and Danielle Braun; 13 grandkids; seven great-grandkids; brothers, Mike (Mary Jo) Braun, Dan (Marlene) Braun, and Dave (Janet) Braun; sister, Chris (Tim) Ivy; and many more family and friends.

A celebration of Tim's lfe will be held at Pleasant Lake Fire Department, 1445 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake, IN 46779, on July 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.

Messages may be sent to Tim's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.