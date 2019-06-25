Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Lake Fire Department
1445 W. Main St.
Pleasant Lake, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Braun

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy Braun Obituary

PLEASANT LAKE - Timothy "Tim" L. Braun, 73, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on June 18, 2019.

Tim was born on March 21, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union #166 for 52 years.

He loved NASCAR, fishing and spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy A Braun, who he married on Oct. 31, 1981, as well as his parents, Eldon and Betty.

He is survived by daughters, Michelle (Todd) LeVeque, Monique (Mahlon) Washington, Bridgette (Brent) Silvers Hey, Gretchen (Brandon) Greene, and Danielle Braun; 13 grandkids; seven great-grandkids; brothers, Mike (Mary Jo) Braun, Dan (Marlene) Braun, and Dave (Janet) Braun; sister, Chris (Tim) Ivy; and many more family and friends.

A celebration of Tim's lfe will be held at Pleasant Lake Fire Department, 1445 W. Main St., Pleasant Lake, IN 46779, on July 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.

Messages may be sent to Tim's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.