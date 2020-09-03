BUTLER - Timothy C. "Monkey" Gentry, 64, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

He was born May 13, 1956, in Orville, Ohio. He was born to Thyrza A. (Fleming) Propst. He graduated from Eastside High School in the Class of 1974.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had worked for Evans Equipment, Celadon Trucking and Denver Davis Flooring.

He was a member of Butler American Legion Post #202.

He is survived by two half-brothers, Kevin Green, of Florida, and David Green, of North Carolina; his half-sister, Beth Ann Burkett, of North Carolina; and his close friend, Rex Webb, of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Per his wishes, cremation will follow and no services are scheduled.

Memorials are requested to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 15, Butler, IN 46721, to assist with funeral expenses.

Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.