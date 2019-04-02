AUBURN - Timothy W. Jarnagin, 56, of Auburn died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Majestic Care in New Haven.

He worked as a quality technician.

He was born Jan. 18, 1963, in Kendallville, to Herbert Roy and Margaret Ellen (Isham) Jarnagin.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Jarnagin of Auburn; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Doris Jarnagin of Garrett and Harold and Sandra Jarnagin of Auburn; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Julie Huffman of Kendallville and Berniece and Robert Steller of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Roy Jarnagin and Margaret Ellen (Isham) Jarnagin, two brothers, Terry Jarnagin and Mitchell Jarnagin; and one sister, Beverly Darlene Jarnagin.

No service or viewing will be held.