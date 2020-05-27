|
KENDALLVILLE - Timothy J. Ley (TJ) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1959, to Francis and Grace Ley at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated in 1978 from East Noble High School.
On Aug. 8, 1987, he married Jennifer Getts in Fort Wayne.
Tim was a self-employed drywaller since 1982.
He loved to hunt, fish, and golf, and always had a story to tell. He was always willing to help others and never met a stranger.
He was involved in many hours of volunteering and also running the Jaycee Taco Booth at the Noble County Fair which would pay for the July 4th fireworks. For 20 years he set up and set off the July 4th fireworks at Bixler Lake in Kendallville.
Tim was a member of American Legion Post 86 Sons of the American Legion, a member of Kendallville VFW Auxiliary, and was their first president. He also belonged to the now-defunct Jaycees, and was awarded the Senate of Junior Chamber International, and also the Eagles and Moose Lodge in Kendallville.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his mother, Grace Ley, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Melissa Ley, of Fort Wayne; sister, Sandy (Walt) Kowal, of Fort Wayne; brother, Mike (Lynn) Ley, of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Kaden Martindale and Kaleb Martindale, of Auburn; granddaughter, Kayla Martindale, of Auburn; great-grandson, James Turner II, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Vic (Corky) Getts, of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Carla (Dennis) Menerey, of Carmel; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis E. Ley; maternal grandparents, Harold and Clara Troop; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Mayme Ley.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home in Avilla.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Memorials are to the Kendallville VFW Auxiliary.