WOLCOTTVILLE - Timothy D. Schwartz, of Wolcottville, passed away of natural causes at his home with his beloved dog Angel by his side on Feb. 20, 2019. Tim was born Aug. 5, 1948, in Fort Wayne, to Chester and Betty Jean (Stier) Schwartz. In 1967, Tim graduated from Kokomo High School, Kokomo, Indiana, where he excelled in the visual arts, competed on swim team and earned a wrestling scholarship to Indiana State University. Tim was a lifelong avid outdoorsman and horseman who enjoyed hunting, tennis, gardening, reading historical non-fiction and relaxing at the lake and in the woods. His first job was as a certified lifeguard and handyman at Merkling's Beach. Tim enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968. He began his training with Special Forces at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, attended jump school at Fort Benning, Georgia, and Medical Corpsman School at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. In 1970 Tim was deployed to Vietnam where he served as a senior combat medic, and at the battalion aid station with the 173rd Airborne Battalion, 1/503 HHC, BN Firebase "Uplift." Tim extended his service and flew the remainder of his military term with the 498th Dustoff, Army Aviation. The 498th saw action at the front line where they evacuated injured soldiers via helicopters. Tim worked off the MedEvac version: UH-1V "Huey" Helicopter. Tim was honorably discharged Oct. 20, 1971, (SP-5) and was very grateful for the sense of trust and belonging he developed and shared throughout his military life. Upon his return to the states, Tim traveled extensively on his motorcycle. During the 1970s he remained committed to saving lives throughout his paramedic tenure at the former McCray Hospital EMS in Kendallville. Patients and staff appreciated Tim's professional delivery of care. Tim lived in rural Colorado in the mid-1980s, where he continued to pursue his love of outdoor life and adventure. There he worked as a horse wrangler and guide, and as a carpenter. After his return to Indiana, Tim changed careers and delivered propane until his retirement. On his route he enjoyed a positive rapport with many of his clients because he had served them when he was a practicing EMT. Tim's maternal grandparents, Don and Inez Stier of Fort Wayne, as well as his mother predeceased him in the early 1970s. He lost his father in 2006. Tim's paternal grandfather, Peter D. Schwartz of Decatur, plus multiple relatives, also preceded Tim in death. Tim is survived by: his daughter and granddaughter, Rebah and Ryleigh Dolbow of Texas; three sisters, Sue Miller Wright (Ken) of Pennsylvania, Rebecca Oldt of Arizona, and Lisa Kaufman of Colorado; his nephew, Scott Miller (Anne) of Virginia; his nieces, Stacey Miller (Cel) of Pennsylvania, Natalie Kaufman of Massachusetts and Katileyn Kaufman of Colorado; his grandniece, Lauren Miller of Virginia; and by two aunts and one uncle, first and second cousins, and many old and new friends. Tim's heart and spirit will live in eternal memory as a beloved grandson, son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, comrade, friend and dog lover. The funeral home carried out his wishes to be cremated. If you would like to make a donation in Tim's name, please send it to a veteran support organization of your choice (e.g., disabled veterans, s, etc.). Information about Tim's Celebration of Life, to be held in the summer of 2019, will be updated on the funeral home's website at carneyfrostfuneralhome.com. Also, you may communicate directly with family members at TDSchwartzMemorial@gmail.com. Please share your stories and photos of Tim at both sites.