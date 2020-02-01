Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of Christ
Garrett, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First Church of Christ
Garrett, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Shine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Shine


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Shine Obituary

GARRETT - Timothy J. Shine, 75, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Dallas, Texas, to Michael Joseph and Eileen (Sheehan) Shine.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, serving in Vietnam, from November 1965 to September 1967.

He was a manager at Brass Boot Company in Houston, Texas, retiring in June 2010.

Tim was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, and Garrett American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Shellenberger) Shine. They were married on Sept. 9, 1978, in Dallas, Texas.

There are five sons a daughter and their spouses, Jeffery and Angela Grupp, of Rowlett, Texas, Michael and Tanya Grupp, of Loan Oak, Texas, Linda and Ronnie Wells, of Houston, Texas, Christopher and Tonya Grupp, of St. Louis, Michigan, Bradley Grupp, of Houston, Texas, and Brian and Maica Grupp, of The Colony, Texas; two sisters, Mary Abel, of University Park, Texas, and Nancy and Bill Sullivan, of Denver, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and a sister.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at First Church of Christ in Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.

Calling is one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the church.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -