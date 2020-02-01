|
GARRETT - Timothy J. Shine, 75, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Dallas, Texas, to Michael Joseph and Eileen (Sheehan) Shine.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, serving in Vietnam, from November 1965 to September 1967.
He was a manager at Brass Boot Company in Houston, Texas, retiring in June 2010.
Tim was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, and Garrett American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Carol (Shellenberger) Shine. They were married on Sept. 9, 1978, in Dallas, Texas.
There are five sons a daughter and their spouses, Jeffery and Angela Grupp, of Rowlett, Texas, Michael and Tanya Grupp, of Loan Oak, Texas, Linda and Ronnie Wells, of Houston, Texas, Christopher and Tonya Grupp, of St. Louis, Michigan, Bradley Grupp, of Houston, Texas, and Brian and Maica Grupp, of The Colony, Texas; two sisters, Mary Abel, of University Park, Texas, and Nancy and Bill Sullivan, of Denver, Colorado; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and a sister.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at First Church of Christ in Garrett, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Calling is one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
