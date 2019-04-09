FREMONT - Timothy Paul Stoy, age 61, of Lake Minifenokee, Fremont, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Tim was born Sept. 8, 1957. in Garrett, to Paul C. and Maxine (Woodcox) Stoy.

He attended Pleasant Lake Elementary School, and graduated from Angola High School in 1975.

Tim married Nancy Lee Green on April 22, 1989, in Angola. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2017.

He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing and his cats.

Tim worked for many years at Dana-Weatherhead in Angola, also for Stoy Farms, Larry Stoy, Bill Rudolph, and his father doing carpentry work, and later retired from Metal Spinners.

Survivors include his daughters, Heidi (Ryan) Kitchel of Logansport, and Echo Hinkle and Johnathon Catterall of Ashley; 10 grandchildren, Alexis, Claire, Meghan, Tristan, Caiden, Deagan, Evie, Gwen, Henry and Finley; two sisters, Neva (Greg) Bojczuk of Baytown, Texas, and Faith Washington of Boca Raton, Florida; brothers, Chris (Laurie) Stoy of Angola, and Courtney (Kelly) Stoy of Pleasant Lake.

Calling hours to celebrate Tim's Life will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont.

Memorial donations in Tim's memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.

