KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina Coleman Obituary

BUTLER - Tina Marie (Chriswell) Coleman, age 45, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1974, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jack Chriswell Jr., and Helen (Collins) Chriswell.

Tina had worked for DeKalb Metal Finishing in Auburn for the last nine months. Prior to that she worked for Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo for 13 years.

She enjoyed decorating her home and dancing among other things. She also liked to take pictures, she was described as the selfie queen. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Her survivors include her parents, Jack and Helen Chriswell, of Pleasant Lake; sons, Austin Coleman, of Butler and Nathan Mumma of Waterloo; daughter, Haley Coleman, of Butler; four grandchildren, Hayden Wood, Chandler Utter, Braxton Coleman and Rehmie Zimmerman; her partner, Lyle Schwartz; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Rene Chriswell, of Butler; sister, Melissa Johnson, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a private family visitation on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

Graveside services will be held at Orange Cemetery in Rome City, Indiana, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with Pastor Willie Collins officiating.

Family and friends who would like to proceed from the funeral home to the cemetery, are welcome to gather at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo from 10-10:15 a.m. The procession will depart for Orange Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Coleman family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Published in KPCNews on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -