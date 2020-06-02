FILLMORE, Calif. - Tobey Bowers, 85, of Fillmore, California, born Mabel Gertrude Klink, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020.Tobey, wife of Loren "Chub" Bowers and daughter of Wayne and Lilly Klink, was born April 7, 1934, in Salem Center, Indiana. Tobey was the third child of 11.As the oldest girl she developed lifelong gifts: a magical way with babies, an artful command of the kitchen and a love for entertaining. Tobey was a devout Christian read her Bible daily, and loved sharing devotions with her sisters. Her favorite hymns were The Old Rugged Cross and I Come to the Garden Alone.She received her nickname at age 14, when Chub teased her, calling her Tobey because one day she was "to be" his wife.Married for 66 years, Chub preceded her in death by eight months. Also preceding her death were brothers, Michael and Charles Klink; and grandson, Kevin Roberts.Tobey is survived by four children, Tami (Gary), Terri, Todd, Tracy (Debbie), 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Tobey attended Salem Center High School where she enjoyed cheerleading, choir, acting in plays and musicals and office work for the principal. Her senior trip was to New York City, where she climbed to the torch in the Statue of Liberty.She worked at Ashley Bait Factory, General Telephone as an operator, and General Electric as a receptionist. She also modeled and was a top-10 Mrs. Fort Wayne finalist from hundreds of contestants. She was beautiful, kind and gracious. She routinely hosted ladies-luncheons and family dinners at home on Saint Joe Road.In 1964, seeking warmer climate to aid a son's ill health, Chub and Tobey left Indiana, for Sylmar, California, via Route 66. An entertaining trip full of song and games, historical sites and tourist traps, Trading Posts, and the Grand Canyon. Tobey worked long hours and was quickly able to create a happy new home. Tobey ensured each child participated in their chosen activity: church, baton twirling, Job's Daughters, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Indian Guides, swim team, cake decorating, band, parades, or farm animals. She volunteered with each organization and hosted team dinners, kidnap breakfasts, retreats, Jamboree's, sleep-overs, make-up parties, modeling, piano lessons, fashion show luncheons, and fund-raising. She gave from her heart; tirelessly with elegance, love, and skill. Chub and Tobey built a successful business together, Bowers Concrete Construction Company. Tobey also worked for the Los Angeles County School District and at Sylmar High School.In 1978, they purchased the "Big Yellow House on the Hill", east of Fillmore, California. It was a glorious era of family gatherings, philanthropy, entertaining and "home base." BBQ's, luau's, weddings, holidays, and birthdays were always on the agenda. She loved her "Red Hat Ladies" group, their luncheons and parades.Tobey was passionate about philanthropic work. She was a 20-plus-year member of The Republican Women's Organization and proud to serve as president. She hosted fundraisers and outreach gatherings for Senators, Assemblymen, District Attorneys, and others at her home. She ensured everyone she met was registered to vote. Tobey and Chub flew a large American flag high from their hill overlooking Highway 126.Tobey was a 30-plus-year member of Fillmore Women's Service Club where she also served as president. Through community events, $20,000 each year was raised and awarded as college scholarships for local students. At a fundraiser-auction, her apple pie sold for more than $100.Tobey loved caring for her family and visiting with each one. She passed along her love of cooking, baking, sewing, and community service. To know Tobey, was to have made a life-long friend. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.A memorial will be planned for California, and funeral in Indiana, at a later date.



