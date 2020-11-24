1/1
Todd Chester
GARRETT - Todd Chester, 58, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at IU University Medical Center in Indianapolis.

He was born on June 25, 1962, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Donald and Donna (Fett) Chester.

His father has passed away; his mother survives in Fort Wayne.

Todd worked at Cooper Standard/Continental in Auburn and was the current president of the union, USW Local 634L.

He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, Purdue University fan and a LA Dodger fan, but above all else he loved his family and enjoyed the time spent with them all.

Surviving along with his mother, Donna Chester, is his wife, Lori Chester. They were married on Sept. 14, 2007, in Auburn.

There are four sons and a daughter, Michael (Carissa) Chester, of Fort Wayne, Joshua (Sara) Howard, of Fort Wayne, Taya Howard, of Garrett, Jeremy Chester, of Fort Wayne and Nathan Howard, of Garrett; three grandchildren, Cameron Rowe, Grayson Chester and Chloe Howard; three brothers and two sisters, Terry (Linda) Chester, of Albion, Rebecca Lytle, of Fort Wayne, Rhonda (Randy) Morris, of Fremont, David Chester, of Fort Wayne and Leroy (Cheryl) Chester, of Fort Wayne.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Cedar Creek Cemetery on County Road 11A, south of Auburn, and the public is welcome to attend.

Masks are required and social distancing is requested.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Kidney Foundation.

To leave condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
