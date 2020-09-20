SHIPSHEWANA - Todd W. Leatherman, 60, of Shipshewana, unexpectedly passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Thursday, September 17 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

He was born on April 12, 1960 in Goshen. On August 22, 1980 in Topeka, he married his high school sweetheart Penny Miller; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are his children whom he was very proud of: daughters, Mylana (Justin Stutzman) Fought of Nappanee, Audrey (Brent) Hall of Cochran, Georgia, son, Jordan (Katie) Leatherman of Paragould, Arkansas; the four lights of his life his grandchildren, Brody Hall, Cullen Leatherman, Garrett Hall, Elliott Rose Leatherman; parents, Hilda and Larry Schrock of Topeka; siblings, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by James and Mary Gwathney, Virgil Schrock, and Todd and Alice Leatherman.

Todd was a founding member of New Life Fellowship, where he and Penny served as youth leaders for many years. He was also the lead sound tech and played in the worship band. He was very active in 4-H serving on the swine committee for the Lagrange County Fair. He took great pride in taking care of his lawn. Todd worked at Redman Homes for 25 years, DRV for 17 years, and was co-owner of Final Drive Genetics.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22 and one hour prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Wednesday, September 23 at New Life Fellowship, 2755 South S.R. 5, Topeka.

Burial will be in Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Todd Leatherman Memorial Scholarship Fund for youth in the livestock industry looking to further their education. A higher education was very important to Todd for his kids and the family would like to continue with that legacy.

Due to the current health crisis, the family and funeral home encourage anyone that has been feeling sick or has been exposed to the virus not attend the services.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.