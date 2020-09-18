ROME CITY - Todd Allen Mase was born on July 29, 1969, in Coldwater, Michigan, and died after a short intense battle with cancer on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at home in Rome City, Indiana.

His parents, Ross and Shirley (Washburn) Mase, raised him, along with his twin and three other siblings in Kendallville.

Todd graduated from East Noble High School in 1987. He then attended Southwestern Michigan College where he was a star baseball player before transferring to Purdue University in West Lafayette, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education.

He worked for Snyder Food Services for 11 years.

According to Todd, the best thing that ever happened to him walked through the door in the spring of 2006. That's when he met Monica Evers. He quickly realized that not only had he met his match at the game of "Big Buck Hunter", but he met his match for life. They were married on Oct. 24, 2009, and began building their beautiful life together.

Todd loved being a husband and father to his two young sons. He was always busy. Todd was very active with his family and friends playing golf, softball, darts, pool, shuffleboard, and backyard games of all kinds. He took great joy in coaching the kids' baseball and basketball teams. Everyone loved to hear Todd sing and play guitar. He attended the services of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He is survived by his loving wife, Monica Mase and their two young sons, Cooper and Carson; another son, Peyton; his parents, Ross and Shirley Mase; twin sister, Tonja (Scott) Finton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Evelyn Evers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Philip and Michelle Evers, Chrystal Evers, Rebecca and Rocky Black, Mark and Christie Evers, Ike and Brittany Evers, Megan and Ben Kuhn and Jessi and Justin Growcock; brothers, Gary (Jill) Reed and Steve (Carla) Mase; sister, Tami (Mark) Diemer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Todd was preceded in death only six months ago by his brother-in-law, Scott Evers. Also preceding him were his grandparents, Arthur and Fern (Dysinger) Mase and Oliver and Marie (Arnold) Washburn; and a sister, Teri Jean Mase.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Calling is Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.

View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.