Todd Myers

WATERLOO -Todd Albert Myers, 58, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1961, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Lloyd and Carol (Rutter) Myers.

He worked at M & S Steel of Garrett and Covington Box and Packaging of Waterloo.

Todd was very musically talented and gave guitar lessons and played in several bands. He was also talented in wood working and home remodeling. Todd was a life-long fan of the Chicago Bears.

He married Joyce Cooper on Nov. 10, 2017, in Waterloo, and she died on Oct. 12, 2018.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Tyler) Stark, of Vicksburg, Michigan, Aaron Myers, of Auburn and Andrew Myers, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Carter and Camryn Stark; stepchildren, Kristen and Michelle; step-grandchildren; and a sister, Sue (Bob) Church, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, formerly of Garrett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a son, Adam Myers.

Services will be at noon on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Calling is two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon, on Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.