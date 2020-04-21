KPCNews Obituaries
|
Tom Maskow


1948 - 2020
Tom Maskow Obituary

BRIGHTON - Tom J. Maskow, 71, of Brighton, Indiana, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.

Tom was born on Oct. 20, 1948 in Sturgis, Michigan, to Laurence J. and Berenice E. (Metzler) Maskow.

On February 20, 1971 in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Barbara J. Woodworth.

Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, Indiana, he was a farmer in the Brighton area and spent many years on the board of directors for Farmer's Mutual Rescue Insurance Company.

He loved to play basketball, golf, and was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Barb Maskow, of Brighton, Indiana; a daughter, Melanie Pearson, of White Pigeon, Michigan; a son, Brett Maskow, of Howe, Indiana; four grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann Smith, of LaGrange, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael T. Maskow on Nov. 17, 2019; and two brothers, David Maskow and Laurence "Louie" Maskow.

Cremation will take place, and due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Brighton Cemetery in Brighton.

Memorials may be made to LaGrange Communities Youth Centers, Inc. (LCYC), 109 E. Central Ave., Suite 6, LaGrange, IN 46761.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 21, 2020
