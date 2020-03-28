KPCNews Obituaries
ALBION - Tony D. Forker, 42, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Goshen General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1977, in Kendallville.

Tony was a graduate of Central Noble High School and worked as a machinist for Busche for more than 20 years.

On Nov. 11, 2006, he married Kelly Marshall.

He loved spending time outdoors, often tinkering in his barn or garage. He was known for always being willing to lend a hand when anyone asked for help. Tony especially loved spending time with his family - his kids being his world.

He was a member of Grace Christian Church in Albion.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Forker; children, Kenna (Austin) Pulver, Kole Forker, Katie Forker, and Kane Forker; parents, Guy Forker, and Linda (Randy) Parker; sister, Nicole (Joey) Noe; and brother, Dustin (Brittany) Parker. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Kay (Jack Nelson) Busche; father-in-law, Steve Marshall; brother-in-law, Steven Marshall; nieces and nephews, Brooke (Cody) Kirkpatrick, Brock Noe, Blaze Marshall, Jett Marshall, Isabelle Marshall, Penelope Parker, and Pippa Parker; great-nieces, Khloe and Klaire Kirkpatrick; many aunts and uncles; and a soon-to-be granddaughter, Baby Pulver.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Donnabelle Forker, and Virgil and Joann McDonald.

Given the current restrictions on public gatherings, private services will be held.

Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.

Contributions in Tony's memory may be directed to Albion American Legion Post #246 or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel.

