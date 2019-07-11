KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
AUBURN - Tracy A. "Jake" Likes, 47, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born on June 20, 1972, in Garrett, to Danny and Penny (Evans) Likes.

He graduated from Garrett High School in 1991.

Mr. Likes worked for Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo for 27 years. He was a very hard worker.

He enjoyed campfires, traveling, fishing, playing golf and playing pool.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame Football fan.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He recently got to meet his new granddaughter and he truly cherished her.

His survivors include his sons, Trey Likes, of Decatur and Tanner Griffis, of LaOtto; daughter, Hailey Roberts, of Garrett; granddaughter, Ryleigh Tkacz; fiancé, Beth Boger, of Auburn; mother, Penny Wolf, of Garrett; brothers and sister-in-law, Christopher Likes, of Plymouth, and Jeremy and Dana Likes, of Avilla; sisters and brothers-in-law, Trina and Dale Pugh, of Auburn, Casey and Dan Murphy, of Auburn, Bethany and Todd Garman, of Garrett, and Jennifer and Scott Hoover, of Garrett; and everal nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Likes; his grandparents; a niece, Kirsten Likes; and a nephew, Jordan Pauwels.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.

The family requests that those coming to visitation wear team attire from the Cubs, Bears or the Fighting Irish if they have it.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Doug Thomas officiating.

Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorial donations may be directed Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on July 11, 2019
 Tracy Likes Obituary
