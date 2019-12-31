KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Stroh, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Stroh, IN
View Map
Tramel Terry


1939 - 2019
Tramel Terry Obituary

STROH - Tramel Terry, 80, of Stroh, Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville, Indiana.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1939, in Vest, Kentucky, to Johnnie and Alonzo (Sparkman) Terry.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Terry retired from Lane Foundry in Kendallville, where he had worked for 25 years.

Tramel enjoyed coon hunting, playing cards, and auto mechanics.

Surviving are a daughter, Liz (Greg) Haviland, of Hudson; a granddaughter, Ashlee (Tyler) Shaffer, of Huntertown; four sisters, Martha Jo (Ray) Slone, of LaGrange, Elizabeth Halbert, of Stroh, Olive Burton, of Stroh, and Zella Conley, of LaGrange; and a brother, Tom Terry, of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Essie Creech and Edna Terry; and three brothers, Olie Terry, Howard Glen Terry, and Astor Terry.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Stroh, with the Rev. Willie Collins officiating.

Burial will be at Brushy Chapel Cemetery.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Calling is Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 3-8 p.m., at the church.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 31, 2019
