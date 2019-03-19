KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
AUBURN - Treva E. Sparling, 96, of Auburn, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

She was born Oct. 25, 1922, in Columbia City to Elmer N. and Maude E. (Cramer) Bump.

She was a graduate of Columbia City High School and Wayne School of Beauty Culture.

Treva worked at General Electric during WWII and she also earned her pilot's license during that time. She was president of Tesco Inc. for 15 years before retiring in 1995.

She was an avid gardener. She and her husband, Wink, loved to work in their garden where many people would stop to visit and walk her garden. She was a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church, the Auburn Garden Club and Kenwigs Literary Club.

She married Winston "Wink" B. Sparling on Dec. 13, 1942, in the Columbia City United Methodist Church and he died Oct. 23, 2015.

She is survived by a son, Stephen B. Sparling and his wife Linda Lee of Kendallville; daughters, Suellen J. Buls and her husband Norman of Tucson, Arizona, and Rebecca J. Gleason and her husband Richard of Centennial, Colorado; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Kay Meeks of Columbia City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Paul Bump.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. David Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove – Compton Cemetery in Columbia City. Calling is two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Auburn Presbyterian Church. To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 19, 2019
