1/1
V. Kay Oster
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share V.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GARRETT - V. Kay Oster, age 85, of Garrett, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn. Kay was born July 16, 1935 in Garrett to Virgil and Maxine (Owen) Feagler and they preceded her in death.

She married Larry D. Oster on July 8, 1956 in Garrett and he died March 18, 1991. Kay was a member of the Garrett Presbyterian Church.

Kay is survived by two sons: Kerry (Alicia) Oster, Garrett; Kim (Terri) Oster, Rome City; twp daughters, Kami (John) Bodey, Garrett and Kasey (Kerry) Shultz, Garrett; 15 grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren and three on the way; one great great grandchild; two sister in-laws, Marilyn Feagler, Garrett and Nancy Feagler, Garrett; brother in-law: Richard Kutzner, Auburn.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Maxine Feagler; husband: Larry Oster; brothers: Jack Feagler and Denny Feagler; sister and brother in-law: Kerin (Larry) Houser; granddaughter: Tangie Harrel; sister in-law: Joann Kutzner.

A drive-through visitation - while staying in your vehicles will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett. Family asks that you wear your masks.

Private family services will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Garrett Presbyterian Church with Rev. William Haworth and Rev. Dennis Kutzner officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorials are to St. Martin's Healthcare or the Garrett Presbyterian Church.

You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting: www.thomasfuneralhome.org


Published in KPCNews on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved