GARRETT - V. Kay Oster, age 85, of Garrett, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn. Kay was born July 16, 1935 in Garrett to Virgil and Maxine (Owen) Feagler and they preceded her in death.

She married Larry D. Oster on July 8, 1956 in Garrett and he died March 18, 1991. Kay was a member of the Garrett Presbyterian Church.

Kay is survived by two sons: Kerry (Alicia) Oster, Garrett; Kim (Terri) Oster, Rome City; twp daughters, Kami (John) Bodey, Garrett and Kasey (Kerry) Shultz, Garrett; 15 grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren and three on the way; one great great grandchild; two sister in-laws, Marilyn Feagler, Garrett and Nancy Feagler, Garrett; brother in-law: Richard Kutzner, Auburn.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Maxine Feagler; husband: Larry Oster; brothers: Jack Feagler and Denny Feagler; sister and brother in-law: Kerin (Larry) Houser; granddaughter: Tangie Harrel; sister in-law: Joann Kutzner.

A drive-through visitation - while staying in your vehicles will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett. Family asks that you wear your masks.

Private family services will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Garrett Presbyterian Church with Rev. William Haworth and Rev. Dennis Kutzner officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorials are to St. Martin's Healthcare or the Garrett Presbyterian Church.

You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting: www.thomasfuneralhome.org