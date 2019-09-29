KPCNews Obituaries
Vada Carper Obituary

Vada Carper

WATERLOO - Vada L. Carper, 89, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home in Waterloo.

She was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Auburn to Williard M. and Irene D. (Carnahan) Strong.

She worked in the cafeteria at DeKalb High School, Sutton's Super Value in Waterloo and Sears in Auburn.

She was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church.

Vada married John F. Carper on Nov. 27, 1948, in Auburn, and he survives in Waterloo.

Also surviving are two sons and two daughters, Lynn (Constance "Sue") Carper of Auburn, Rex Carper of Butler, Kay Holwager of Auburn and Beth Carper of Payne, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Harriet Myers of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Earl Carper; a grandson, Scott Carper; two brothers, Ivan Strong and Carl Strong; and a sister, Ruth Tracy.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Calling will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials can be directed to Norris Chapel United Methodist Church. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 29, 2019
