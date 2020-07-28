Valita Carpenter

AUBURN - Valita K. Carpenter, age 71, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Valita was born on Sept. 18, 1948.

She retired from General Electric/Lockheed Martin/BAE after 39 years of service.

Valita was adopted by the "Boger Clan" 47 years ago.

Surviving are Donna Boger, Dawn Boger, Scott Boger, Krystle (Dan) Cook, Aaron Boger, Hunter Boger, Ashley Boger, Ashley Boger, Dylan Cook, Gage Miller and Asher Cook.

She was preceded in death by Kellie Boger and Tyler Boger; also her parents, Trulieu and Charles Carpenter; and brother, Daryl Carpenter.

Her lifetime dream was to go to warmer weather for the winter so she didn't have to shovel snow. She went to The Villages, Florida, to follow that dream. She had her two shih tzus, Fancy Face and Chloe (yes, they were named after her favorite daytime soap "Days of our Lives").

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706.

Per the mandate of the State of Indiana, face masks will be required for visitation and service.

She will rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn after cremation.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are toward the final expenses.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.