PAULDING, Ohio - Vaughn K. Schlegel Jr., age 77, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Van Wert Inpatient Hospice.

He was born June 4, 1941, in Paulding, the son of the late Vaughn and Maxine (Marihugh) Schlegel. On Oct. 22, 1960, he married Charlene M. Baldwin who preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2007. He retired from GM Powertrain in 1997 after 31 years.

He is survived by his sons, Kent (Marcia) Schlegel, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Kevin (Barbie) Schlegel, LaGrange, and Seth Schlegel; daughters, Lori Densmore, Haines City, Florida, and Donna (Jason) Wiseman, Melrose, Ohio; special friend, Violet Talbott, Oakwood; sisters, Janet Stroup, Melrose, Margaret Cartensen, Perrysburg, Ohio, and Betty (Earl) Critten, Paulding; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is also preceded in death by son-in-law, Jeff Densmore; a sister, Corinne; and brothers-in-law Harold Cartensen and Richard Stroup.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Paulding County Senior Center.

