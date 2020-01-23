KPCNews Obituaries
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Church of God
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
First Church of God
777 N. Detroit St
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Velma Sherck


1934 - 2020
Velma Sherck Obituary

LAGRANGE - Velma L. Sherck, 85, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mrs. Sherck was born on May 20, 1934, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Oscar I. and Mary V. (Howard) Christner.

Living most of her life in LaGrange County, she worked as a secretary for Sealed Power Corporation in LaGrange, Indiana, from 1967-1989.

Velma was an active member of First Church of God of LaGrange and the WCG of the church, and was a member of the former Professional Business Women.

On Sept. 27, 1952, in LaGrange, she married C. Gene Sherck. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2000.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Jim) Mills, of Fort Wayne, and Cindy (Marvin) Hoover, of LaGrange; three sons, Rick M. (LouAnn) Sherck, of LaGrange, Steven O. (Laurie) Sherck, of LaGrange, and Dennis L. Sherck, of LaGrange; 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Ruby Notestine-Rigdon, of South Bend.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Cindy S. Sherck; and three brothers, Duaine Christner, Lawrence Christner, and Rollin Christner.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.

The Rev. Ben Stuckey will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Church of God.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 23, 2020
