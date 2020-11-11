1/1
Vera Meadows
FORT WAYNE - Vera M. Meadows, age 106, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Vera was the daughter of the late George Henry and Franie (Zuber) Firestine.

She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1999 as a Kitchen Assistant.

She was a member of The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, American Legion Post 82, Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Post 1421, Military Order of the Cootie and Moose Lodge 1700.

She is survived by grandchildren, Mary Bibbo, John Bibbo, Teena (Thomas) Hampshire, Kellee Bibbo and Robert (Michelle) Bibbo; nine great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Meadows; daughter, Nina Lee Bibbo; son-in-law, Peter J. Bibbo; two brothers; and five sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, with visitation at 9 a.m.

Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., at C.M. Sloan and Sons, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m.

Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials to The Memory Care Unit at Covington Meadows Nursing Home, 7843 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Please visit www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
12
Prayer Service
02:30 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
