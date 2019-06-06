PLEASANT LAKE - Vera L. Smith (Hart), 85, of Pleasant Lake and formally of Fort Wayne, died Thursday May 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Vera was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Muncie, Indiana, to George and Chlora Hart (Idol). They are now deceased. Vera was raised by her stepfather, Walter Garrett, who proceeded her in death. She married Hollace R. Smith on Sept. 27, 1947, in Georgia. After 70 years of marriage Hollace passed away in December 2017. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida. After returning to school to earn her LPN diploma, Vera worked as a Neonatal ICU and med/surg nurse at Lutheran Hospital. She then turned to industrial nursing, where she worked at Bowmar Corporation in Fort Wayne and Warner Auburn Gear, where she retired. She also sold Home Interiors and loved helping her customers create their decorating dreams and adding many of them to her list of friends. Vera was a strong, loving, kind, Godly woman. She was an amazing teacher to many; from life lessons to Sunday school teacher, and youth leader. Vera inspired everyone she came in contact with and she knew no stranger. Her home was open to anyone at any time, especially for family dinners. Her smile was contagious and she made everyone feel love in her presence. Reading was a passion, as evidence by her home library of more than 2,000 books. Gospel music was in Vera's heart, just like her concerns for the souls of those she met. She was a big sports fan. Her favorite pro teams were Miami Dolphins, Chicago Cubs, and any team Payton Manning played for. By far her most favorite teams where ones that her grandchildren or great-grandchildren played on. Also surviving are four children, Roger P. Smith, of Placida, Florida, Marcia Faye Sassanella, of Pleasant Lake, Hollace Michael (Carol) Smith, of Pleasant Lake, and Jeffery S. (Lisa) Smith, of Rotunda West, Florida; 12 grandchildren, Michelle (Jim) Alcorn, of Avon, Jason (Andrea) Smith, of New Haven, Jeremy (Kate) Sassanella, of Indianapolis, Josh (Sarah) Sassanella, of New York City, New York, Justin (Tiffany) Sassanella, of Branson, Missouri, Jon (Jocelyn) Sassanella, of Auburn, Hollace Steve (Angie) Smith, of Pleasant Lake, Beth (Bruce) Kerr, of Waterloo, Andrew (Jill) Smith, of Evansville, Alicia Smith, of Fort Wayne, Nick (Kari) Bregin, of Fort Wayne and Geoff Bregin, of Indianapolis; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild to be here in November; half-sister, Verta Mae (Phillip) Phillips, of Muncie; nephew, Perry Hart, of Los Angeles, California; and nephew, Robbie (Karleen) Wert, of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Charles) Wert; sister, Edna Hart; half-brother, Isaac Garrett; and nephew, David Wert. A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., Monday June 10, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St. in Auburn, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, and 2-4 p.m. Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.