Vern Hootman

EDGERTON, Ohio - Vern H. Hootman, age 85, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in his home after a brief illness.

Mr. Hootman was a 1952 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed by Dana Corporation in Auburn, Indiana, as a machine repairman, retiring in 1998, with 23 years of service, and would later operate a stump removal service in the area.

He was also a member of the 111th Ohio Volunteer Infantry (O.V.I) and a former member of Stryker Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Edgerton Church of Christ and West Milford Church of Christ and enjoyed competitive muzzle loader shooting, hunting, fishing, gardening, and snowmobiling.

Vern was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and loved animals, especially his dachshund dogs.

Vern H. Hootman was born on Sept. 13, 1934, in Edgerton, the son of Gaylord and Wilmetta (Martin) Hootman.

He married Joyce K. Humbarger on Jan. 30, 1954, in Edgerton, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 22, 2007.

Survivors include his children, Steve (Dawn) Hootman, of Edgerton, Kathy (John) Bailey, of Golden, Colorado, Christine (Allan Wright) Hootman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jackie (Dan) O'Dowd, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Christopher (Lillie) Hootman, of Kaysville, Utah. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Ollie Rindos, Colette Schroeder, Andi Casebere, Drake Bailey, Shannon and Bradey Wright, Christopher, Lexie and Jack O'Dowd, Justin, Joshua, Jaclynn, and Jacob and Jared Hootman; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marsha Ray, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Edgerton Church of Christ, 224 Laubach Drive, Edgerton.

Services will follow at 1 p.m., at Edgerton Church of Christ with Pastor Dan Grant officiating.

Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to West Milford Church of Christ, which holds a special place in Vern's heart because his great-grandfather, John Hootman, helped build the church building, are greatly appreciated. They may be sent directly to West Milford Church of Christ, c/o Mary Jane Hubbel, P.O. Box 148, Edgerton, OH 43517.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.