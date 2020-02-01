|
HAMILTON - Vernon Rex Clinton, beloved husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home with family by his side.
Born on June 7, 1944, to Vernon Robert and Ruth B. (Major) Clinton, of Antwerp, Ohio, Rex was a 1962 graduate of Antwerp High School and served with the Air National Guard from 1965 to 1972.
On Dec. 30, 1966, he married Bonnie Sue (Beck) Clinton, who survives.
Employed with NCR and The Arnold Corporation in sales and business forms design, Rex eventually began his own company, Form Techniques, in 1988, continuing until 2019. Formerly residing in Granger/South Bend, and Naperville, Illinois, he and Bonnie moved to their home on Hamilton Lake, in Hamilton, Indiana, in 1995. There, in the town where they first met, they enjoyed being close to family and old friends, making many new friends, and hosting many a gathering and reunion over the years.
Rex enjoyed traveling, genealogy, spending the winter months in sunny Florida, and a good martini, but most importantly, being with Bonnie and his children and grandchildren.
In addition to Bonnie, Rex is survived by daughter, Mindy (Troy) Overmyer, of Maumee, Ohio; son, Adam (Michele Drews and children) Clinton, of Aurora, Illinois; granddaughters, Kayleigh and Emily Overmyer, Maumee, Ohio; sister, Paige (Lee) Zuber, of Antwerp, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Connie (Roger) Ruffer, and Jody (John) Kramer; brothers-in-law, Terry (Linda) Beck, and Larry (Kay) Beck; mother-in-law, Donna Beck; and many, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends, left to cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ruth; and father-in-law, Richard W. Beck.
At the request of Rex, his remains are to be cremated with no traditional funeral service or internment to be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rex's honor to James Fund for Life at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (https://tinyurl.com/w6o36rc) and First United Presbyterian Church of Antwerp, 126 W. River St., Antwerp OH 45813.