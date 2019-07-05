KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
View Map
Vernon Diehl


1934 - 2019
Vernon Diehl Obituary

CORUNNA - Vernon J. Diehl, 84, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

He was born July 21, 1934, in Angola to Ralph and Beulah (DeLong) Diehl. He was a graduate of Scott Center High School.

Vernon was a lifetime farmer and a salesman for Jerry Watson Ford. He owned and operated Diehl's Truck Sales, TTC Sales, Green It Up Landscaping and the Shady Nook Tavern on Big Long Lake.

He married Marilyn Sieburn on July 26, 1953, in Angola and she survives. He also is survived by three sons, Roger A. and Judith Diehl of Kendallville, Ralph Diehl and Cindy Pratter of Ashley, and Mark and Shelly Diehl of Albion; a daughter, Rosanne Renteria of Fort Wayne; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and a sister Jane Stuttler and her husband Robert of Rockford, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Rodney Diehl.

Services will be at 2 p.m Monday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Calling is 2 hours prior to the service Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials can be given in Vernon's name to . To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 5, 2019
