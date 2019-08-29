|
AUBURN - Vernon Wainscott, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.
He was born Jan. 5, 1934, in South Bend, Indiana.
Vernon married Sonya Faye Wainscott on March 2, 1968.
He worked as a supervisor for Auburn Foundry, retiring in 1996.
Vernon was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his children, Darlene Imbody, Rita Beaty, Nicholas Wainscott, Kimberly Wiebe and Charlene Williams; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sonya Wainscott; and daughter, Kathleen Jarnigan.
A gathering to celebrate and honor the life of Vernon Wainscott will take place from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at American Legion Post 97, 1736 S. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given at the time of the service or directed to Nicholas Wainscott, P.O. Box 72, Auburn, for area families in need.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 29, 2019