Vernon Weaver
LAGRANGE - Vernon D. Weaver, 89, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 11:36 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020,surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 21, 1931, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to David J. and Alice (Hostetler) Weaver.

On Jan. 13, 1955, in LaGrange County, he married Elva J. Miller, and she survives.

He was a farmer and in later years a wheelwright and owned the Buggy Shop.

He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church where he served as Senior Bishop.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, are five sons, Glen W. (Linda) Weaver, Wilmer (Mary) Weaver, Floyd Weaver David J. (Betty) Weaver, all of Shipshewana, and Vernon Jr., (Norma) Weaver, of Middlebury; six daughters, Freda M. (David) Yutzy, Ella (Melvin) Yutzy, Alice (Glen) Bontrager, all of Shipshewana, Ida A. (Wayne) Lengyel, of Middlebury, Katie I. (Merle) Miller, of Goshen and Joan (Joe) Troyer, of Shipshewana; extended family member, Mary F. Raifsnider; 37 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Freeman (Norma) Weaver, of Arizona, Leroy (Ida) Weaver, of Shipshewana and Mervin (Joan) Weaver, of Nappanee; and two sisters, Mary J. Bontrager and Wilma Weaver, both of Shipshewana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Martha Weaver; granddaughter, Carolyn Miller; and an extended family member, Jack R. Raifsnider.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, and all day Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the David J. Weaver residence, 7450 W. C.R. 050N, LaGrange.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the same residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop John Mishler, Elva Miller and Gary Lambright.

Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
