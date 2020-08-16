Victor Andelin

FORT WAYNE - Victor L. Andelin, age 69, formerly of Kendallville and most recently of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.

Vic was born in Evanston, Illinois on May 28, 1951 to the late Carl Russell and Margaret (Pittenger) Andelin. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1969 and Indiana University in Fort Wayne. He honorably served his country in the United States Naval Reserves during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Japan.

He married Karen Lee Sibert on Nov. 20, 1971 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla. Vic was employed for 30 years with IDEMIA in Fort Wayne before retiring in 2017. Vic loved spending time together with his family. He was friendly, outgoing and never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Andelin, Fort Wayne, sons Greg (Rae) Andelin, Westfield and Jeff Andelin, Fort Wayne, grandchildren Taylor and Logan Andelin, a sister, Anita Zerkle, Auburn, and a sister-in-law, Melinda Harges, Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by half-sister, Arlene Bruner.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Avilla Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.