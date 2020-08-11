Victor Brown

AUBURN - Victor J. Brown, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Smith Farms Manor in Auburn.

Mr. Brown was born on on April 26, 1931, in Burrows, Indiana, to Chester and Dorothy (Lowe) Brown.

In 1970, he moved to LaGrange County from Roanoke, Indiana. He worked for several years for Sealed Power in LaGrange, Indiana, where he was an industrial engineer.

He was a member of Topeka United Methodist Church, Meridian Sun Lodge #76 F.&A.M. of LaGrange, and LaGrange American Legion Post #215.

Mr. Brown was a United State Marine Corps veteran.

On June 18, 1951, in El Toro, California, he married Beverly Helmuth; Mrs. Brown survives in Auburn.

Also surviving are his children, Gretchen (Fred) Drexler, of Loxahatchee, Florida, Molly Taylor of Auburn, Indiana, and Greg (Becky) Brown, of LaGrange, Indiana; six grandchildren, Katrina Drexler, Kyle (Jessica) Drexler, Hailey (Kyle) Long, Amanda (Trey) Landis, Gregory Brown, II, and Jessica Maines; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don (Lois) Brown, of Monticello, Indiana.

Preceding Vic in death was his father, Chester Brown; his mother, Dorothy Schneider; and a brother, Henry Brown.

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County, Indiana Health Department, masks must be worn at all times during the memorial visitation.

Memorials may be made to either Heartland Home Health and Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.