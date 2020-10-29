1/1
Victor Fretz
1953 - 2020
HUDSON - Victor C. Fretz, 67, of Hudson died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born June 13, 1953, in Auburn to Byron Calvin and Helen (Chorpenning) Fretz.

Mr. Fretz retired as a factory supervisor.

He served on the Hudson and Ashley fire departments for 11 years. Victor was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was known for his characteristic smile, honesty towards others, and sense of humor.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Brody and Hannah Fretz of Ashley; a sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Rodney Stoy of Hamilton; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mary Ellen Fretz of West Point, Mississippi and his twin brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Lois Fretz of Pleasant Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Fretz.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Donna Holcomb of the Helmer United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.

Honorary pallbearers are Russell Fretz, Larry, Fretz, Mike Fretz, Larry Fretz, Jr., Randy Stoy, and Mark Stoy. Active pallbearers are Brody Fretz, Terry Stoy, Brad Chorpenning, Jayson Chorpenning, Ryan Fretz, and Adam Fretz.

Per the governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

Victor's funeral service on Sunday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

Preferred memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Fairview Missionary Church

View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
NOV
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
